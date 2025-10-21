French Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag lead India’s charge as Lakshya, Anmol face tough openers – Preview

India’s leading badminton stars are set for action as the French Open 2025, a BWF World Tour Super 750 tournament, begins today at the Glaz Arena in Cesson-Sévigné, France. Headlining the Indian contingent are world No. 3 men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, along with singles aces Lakshya Sen, Anmol Kharb, and Ayush Shetty.

The French Open, held just a week after the Denmark Open, serves as another key stop on the BWF circuit, offering valuable ranking points ahead of the season-ending World Tour Finals.

Satwik-Chirag eye third French Open title; singles players brace for challenges

After a consistent run across Asia, the world No. 3 pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are eyeing a third title in France, having earlier lifted the trophy in 2022 and 2024. The Asian Games gold medallists, who reached the finals at the Hong Kong Open and China Masters and made the semifinals at the Denmark Open, start their campaign against Indonesia’s Muhammad Rian Ardianto and Rahmat Hidayat.

The Indian duo, who also secured their second World Championships bronze in Paris this year, will look to build on their strong form and reclaim their dominance at one of their favourite venues.

In men’s singles, Lakshya Sen, the Hong Kong Open finalist, faces Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen — an opponent he defeated in Denmark last week. Meanwhile, Ayush Shetty, the US Open champion, takes on Japan’s Koki Watanabe, aiming to rediscover his rhythm after early exits in recent tournaments.

In women’s singles, Anmol Kharb, coming off a semifinal run at the Arctic Open Super 500, faces a stern first-round test against top seed An Se-young of Korea. Anupama Upadhyaya meets Han Yue of China, while Unnati Hooda, fresh from her World Junior Championships quarterfinal, faces Malaysia’s Karupathevan Letshanaa.

The women’s doubles draw features an all-Indian first-round clash between Kavipriya Selvam / Simran Singhi and the Panda sisters, Rutuparna and Swetaparna, while in men’s doubles, Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy and Sai Pratheek K will also be in action.

In mixed doubles, Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde will spearhead India’s campaign, looking to deliver strong performances against seasoned international pairs.

Indian contingent at French Open 2025

Men’s Singles: Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty

Women’s Singles: Anmol Kharb, Anupama Upadhyaya, Unnati Hooda

Men’s Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty, Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy / Sai Pratheek K

Women’s Doubles: Rutuparna Panda / Swetaparna Panda, Kavipriya Selvam / Simran Singhi

Mixed Doubles: Rohan Kapoor / Ruthvika Shivani Gadde

Where to watch?

All matches of the Yonex French Open 2025 Super 750 will be streamed live on BWF TV’s official YouTube