Badminton: Satwik-Chirag break into top 5 world rankings after a year

The Indian badminton men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty broke into the top 5 of BWF men's doubles world rankings after a year on Tuesday.

In the latest rankings released by the Badminton World Federation, the Indian duo has climbed up to world No 3 behind South Korea's Kim Won Ho-Seo Seung Jae and Malaysia's Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik.

Rankireddy and Shetty's ascent comes just days after their semi-final finish at the Denmark Open Super 750 last week. The pair gained three spots in the rankings and now have 80,050 points against their name.

Though a BWF World Tour title has eluded Rankireddy and Shetty so far in the 2025 season, they have been one of the most consistent players in the circuit this year.

They have reached six semi-finals and two finals this year, including a bronze medal win at the 2025 BWF World Championships.

This is also the first time since September last year that Rankireddy and Shetty feature in top 5 world rankings of men's doubles.

Apart from Rankireddy and Shetty, the other notable gainers for India includes Lakshya Sen in men's singles. He shot up by five spots to world No 16 after his quarter-final finish at the Denmark Open last week.

The mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto also gained a spot and are now ranked world No 15 in the discipline.

Elsewhere, PV Sindhu and Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand maintained their world No 13 rank in women's singles and women's doubles respectively.



