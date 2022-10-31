French Open: Satwik-Chirag win first Super 750 title by an Indian pair

The Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, on Sunday, bagged the men's doubles title at the 2022 French Open badminton tournament. They defeated Taiwan's Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han 21-13, 21-19 in the final.

In a contest which lasted 49 minutes, Satwik-Chirag asserted their dominance right from the start. The Indians led 11-5 at the first mid-game interval before wrapping it up 21-13.

The second game seemed to be no different as they raced to an 11-5 lead within no time. But, this time the Taiwan pair fought back. With the title on the line, errors mounted from the Indian pair as Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han equalised at 16-16 before taking the lead at 19-17.

Just when it looked like they might be pushed into a decider, Satwik-Chirag pocketed four points in a row to wrap up the second game 21-19 and deny the spirited Taiwan pair any shot at the title.

This win means that Satwik and Chirag are the first-ever Indian doubles pair to win a Super 750 title. This was also their second title of the season after having won the India Open Super 500 title earlier in the year.

This is also the first time in 39 years that an Indian men's doubles pair has won the French Open title. The only other pair to do it was Partho Ganguly-Vikram Singh way back in 1983.