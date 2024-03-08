French Open 2024 Live: PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag and Lakshya Sen in action - Blog, Scores, Updates, Results

French Open 2024 LIVE: Two Indian singles and two doubles pair will feature in the quarterfinal of the French Open Super 750 tournament.

PV Sindhu will take on Olympic Champion Chen Yufei of China while Lakshya Sen will be up against former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore.

In men's doubles World number one, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty will take on unseeded Thailand player in the quarterfinal.

