Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

French Open 2024 Live: PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag and Lakshya Sen in action - Blog, Scores, Updates, Results

Follow us live for all the action from the quarterfinal matches at French Open 2024 in Paris, France on Friday

French Open 2024 Live: PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag and Lakshya Sen in action - Blog, Scores, Updates, Results
X

PV Sindhu and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 8 March 2024 10:41 AM GMT

French Open 2024 LIVE: Two Indian singles and two doubles pair will feature in the quarterfinal of the French Open Super 750 tournament.

PV Sindhu will take on Olympic Champion Chen Yufei of China while Lakshya Sen will be up against former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore.

In men's doubles World number one, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty will take on unseeded Thailand player in the quarterfinal.

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2024-03-08 09:15:21
>Load More
BadmintonPV SindhuSatwiksairaj RankireddyChirag ShettyLakshya Sen
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X