Badminton
French Open 2024 Live: PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag and Lakshya Sen in action - Blog, Scores, Updates, Results
Follow us live for all the action from the quarterfinal matches at French Open 2024 in Paris, France on Friday
French Open 2024 LIVE: Two Indian singles and two doubles pair will feature in the quarterfinal of the French Open Super 750 tournament.
PV Sindhu will take on Olympic Champion Chen Yufei of China while Lakshya Sen will be up against former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore.
In men's doubles World number one, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty will take on unseeded Thailand player in the quarterfinal.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
2024-03-08 09:15:21
- 8 March 2024 10:41 AM GMT
Chen Yufei goes into mid-game with a slender lead
Game-2: PV Sindhu 9-11 Chen Yufei
- 8 March 2024 10:40 AM GMT
Sindhu not letting a big lead to Chen, continues her attack
Game-2: PV Sindhu 8-9 Chen Yufei
- 8 March 2024 10:37 AM GMT
An easy kill for Chen, takes a good lead now
Game-2: PV Sindhu 4-7 Chen Yufei
- 8 March 2024 10:35 AM GMT
Sindhu missed a cross court drop shot, scores back to level
Game-2: PV Sindhu 4-4 Chen Yufei
- 8 March 2024 10:32 AM GMT
Three back court error on trot for Chen, Sindhu starts with a lead
Game-2: PV Sindhu 3-1 Chen Yufei
