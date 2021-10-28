Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

French Open 2021 LIVE, Day 3: PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag and others eye quarters - Scores, Updates, Results, Live Blog

Catch all the badminton action from Day 3 of the French Open as Indian shuttlers vie for quarter-final spots.

PV Sindhu during her matches at Tokyo Olympics (Source: PTI)
X

PV Sindhu (Source: PTI) 

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-10-28T21:14:18+05:30

Welcome to live blog of The Bridge from Day 3 of the French Open 2021!

Indian badminton players got off to a bittersweet start with several veteran players like Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, Parupalli Kashyap, HS Prannoy failing to progress beyond the first round. Staying on track and eyeing the quarter-finals, there will be 6 matches today featuring - PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Sameer Verma, Sourabh Verma, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila-MR Arjun and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Ashwini Ponnappa.

Follow all the LIVE updates here:


Live Updates

>Load More
Badminton PV Sindhu Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Chirag Shetty Lakshya Sen Sourabh Verma 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X