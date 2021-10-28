Badminton
French Open 2021 LIVE, Day 3: PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag and others eye quarters - Scores, Updates, Results, Live Blog
Catch all the badminton action from Day 3 of the French Open as Indian shuttlers vie for quarter-final spots.
Welcome to live blog of The Bridge from Day 3 of the French Open 2021!
Indian badminton players got off to a bittersweet start with several veteran players like Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, Parupalli Kashyap, HS Prannoy failing to progress beyond the first round. Staying on track and eyeing the quarter-finals, there will be 6 matches today featuring - PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Sameer Verma, Sourabh Verma, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila-MR Arjun and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Ashwini Ponnappa.
Live Updates
- 28 Oct 2021 3:44 PM GMT
Lakshya Sen WINS!
There is no drama in this match. Lakshya Sen calmly finishes it off. He defeats Singapore's Loh Yew 21-17, 21-13 in 40 minutes to make his way into the Quarterfinals of French Open 2021.
First win off the day for India with three more matches to go!
- 28 Oct 2021 3:41 PM GMT
Lakshya in control!
There has been no first game like fightback from Loh Yew until now. The Singaporean is trying to hang on, but the Indian is very comfortable. Lakshya leads 16-13.
- 28 Oct 2021 3:35 PM GMT
Advantage, Lakshya!
The Indian breaks open a lead at the mid-game interval. He leads 11-8. This should be more than enough to win this match for Lakshya, I feel.
- 28 Oct 2021 3:33 PM GMT
7-7
The second game has been really close so far. 7-7 for now. Who will break free?
- 28 Oct 2021 3:29 PM GMT
Lakshya Sen leads
Lakshya Sen has managed to open up a 2-point lead at 5-3 in the second game.
- 28 Oct 2021 3:23 PM GMT
21-17
Lakshya Sen wins the first game 21-17 in 20 minutes. With the lead he had at the mid-game interval, it looked a mere formality. However, Loh Yew did manage to give the Indian a scare, winning 7 points in a row but Sen managed to pocket it thankfully.
- 28 Oct 2021 3:19 PM GMT
3-point lead
Lakshya Sen has just about managed to pull himself out of the mess. He leads 19-16. Can he wrap this up?
- 28 Oct 2021 3:15 PM GMT
5-straight points!
5-straight points for Loh Yew and the deficit is now down to just one point. Sen leads 13-12. Pressure mounting on the Indian.
- 28 Oct 2021 3:11 PM GMT
11-6
Lakshya Sen goes into the mid-game break with a very comfortable 11-6 lead. Will he continue to coast along or will Loh Yew be able to bounce back?
- 28 Oct 2021 3:09 PM GMT
Loh Yew fighting back!
The Singapore star is fighting back, but Sen still enjoys a four-point lead at 9-5.