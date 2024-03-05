Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

French Open LIVE: Satwik/Chirag, Treesa/Gayatri move to next round, Lakshya in action- Scores, Updates, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE action from the first round of the 2024 French Open Super 750 tournament.

World no. 2 Indian men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty

Updated: 5 March 2024 10:15 AM GMT

French Open 2024 LIVE: Indian shuttlers will return to action as the 2024 French Open Super 750 tournament kicks off today.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be up against familiar rivals Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi of Malaysia. In women's doubles, Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand will go against fellow shuttlers Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto.

In men's singles, Lakshya Sen will take on Kanta Tsuneyama while Priyanshu Rajawat will face Viktor Axelsen.

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2024-03-05 08:38:12
BadmintonSatwiksairaj RankireddyChirag ShettyLakshya Sen
