French Open LIVE: Satwik/Chirag, Treesa/Gayatri move to next round, Lakshya in action- Scores, Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from the first round of the 2024 French Open Super 750 tournament.
French Open 2024 LIVE: Indian shuttlers will return to action as the 2024 French Open Super 750 tournament kicks off today.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be up against familiar rivals Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi of Malaysia. In women's doubles, Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand will go against fellow shuttlers Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto.
In men's singles, Lakshya Sen will take on Kanta Tsuneyama while Priyanshu Rajawat will face Viktor Axelsen.
Live Updates
- 5 March 2024 10:08 AM GMT
What a fabulous victory for Treesa/Gayatri.
Treesa/Gayatri come back from 0-1 down to defeat Ashwini/Tanisha in the first round of the French Open.
- 5 March 2024 9:55 AM GMT
Women's doubles: Treesa/Gayatri are rampaging.
What a start for the pair of Treesa/Gayatri as they race to a lead of 11-4 in the decider in no time.
- 5 March 2024 9:55 AM GMT
Satwik/Chirag move to the next round.
Ong/Teo troubled the Indian pair in the second game but not enough as Satwik/Chirag defeat them in the straight games to move to the next round of French Open.
- 5 March 2024 9:46 AM GMT
Women's Doubles: Treesa/Gayatri force a decider.
A brilliant second game from Treesa/Gayatri as they comeback to win 21-18 and force a decider. Ashwini/Tanisha lead 16-14 at one point but they couldn't capitalize on the lead.
- 5 March 2024 9:40 AM GMT
Women's doubles: Treesa/Jolly have been dominant in this game.
A brilliant comeback from Treesa/Gayatri as they have been leading in the second game 14-13.
- 5 March 2024 9:32 AM GMT
Men's doubles: Both pairs are tied at 8-8.
Ong/Tew started much better in the second game and took a lead of 6-4 but the Indian pair got couple of points to make it 8-8.
- 5 March 2024 9:25 AM GMT
Women's Doubles: Ashwini/Tanisha won the first game.
Ashwini/Tanisha wins the first game against Treesa/Gayatri 21-16.
- 5 March 2024 9:23 AM GMT
Men's doubles: Satwik/Chirag win the first game.
The Indian pair dominated after the break to take six points on a trot as the Malaysian pair tried to make a comeback. However, the Indian pair won the first game 21-13.
- 5 March 2024 9:18 AM GMT
Women's doubles: Ashwini/Tanisha lead.
In the all-Indian affair, Ashwini and Tanisha are leading 13-10 against Treesa/Gayatri.
- 5 March 2024 9:18 AM GMT
Men's doubles: Satwik/Chirag lead at mid-game interval.
A solid start for the Indian pair as they lead 11-7 with Chirag bringing out some powerful smashes.