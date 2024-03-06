Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

French Open LIVE: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth in action- Scores, Updates, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE action from the first round of the French Open 2024.

French Open LIVE: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth in action- Scores, Updates, Blog
Kidambi Srikanth (from left), PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy will be in the thick of action at the Badminton Asia Team Championships in February. 

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 6 March 2024 8:42 AM GMT

French Open 2024 LIVE: Top Indian singles shuttlers PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, and Kidambi Srikanth will be in action in the round of 64 at the French Open 2024 Super 750 tournament.

PV Sindhu will be up against Michelle Li, Kidmabi Srikanth will face Chou Tien Chen, and HS Prannoy will be up against Lu Guang Zu.

Stay tuned for updates.

