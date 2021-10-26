Badminton
French Open 2021: Dhruv Kapila/Sikki Reddy and Sameer Verma in action — Scores, Updates, Live Blog
Catch all the LIVE badminton action from Day 1 of the French Open as Indian shuttlers open their campaign.
The French Open 2021 begins today in full force at the Stade Pierre de Coubertin in Paris, France. Indian badminton star Sameer Verma will be in action today in the First Round match against Lee Dong Keun. Verma recently defeated Anders Antonsen at the Denmark Open 2021 and will be looking to continue that momentum. Meanwhile, there will also be Mixed Doubles action with Dhruv Kapila and N. Sikki Reddy joining forces against fifth seeded Malaysian duo of Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying.
Follow all LIVE updates here:
Live Updates
- 26 Oct 2021 12:59 PM GMT
Lee hits back!
The South Korean is fighting back and the deficit is down to 1. Verma leads 7-6.
- 26 Oct 2021 12:55 PM GMT
Comfortable lead!
Sameer Verma has been very comfortable so far. He leads 6-2.
- 26 Oct 2021 12:52 PM GMT
Good start for Verma!
The match has started and Sameer Verma has a 2-0 lead
- 26 Oct 2021 12:47 PM GMT
Sameer Verma is here!
Both Sameer Verma and Lee Dong Keun have arrived at the court. The match will begin in the next few minutes.
- 26 Oct 2021 12:26 PM GMT
15 minutes more
There is a decider ongoing on Court number 1 of the Stade Pierre de Coubertin. Sameer Verma will take to the court after that.
He will be up against South Korea's Lee Dong Keun. Though Verma is much higher ranked than the Korean, he has never won against him.
The two have played against each other twice with Sameer Verma losing in three games on both occasions. Should be an interesting contest this.
- 26 Oct 2021 11:06 AM GMT
Sameer Verma in an hour!
Sameer Verma's match will start in an hour from now tentatively.
- 26 Oct 2021 10:42 AM GMT
The Malaysians get the win in straight games 21-19, 21-19
The Indians put up a close fight but it comes to vain as the Malaysians are able to serve fitting answers to the advances of the Indian duo.
The Malaysians win, 21-19, 21-19 in 35 minutes.
- 26 Oct 2021 10:36 AM GMT
The fifth-seeded pair maintain a healthy lead now at 17-14
The Indians aren't being able to close the gap as the Malaysians are racing away with the match now.