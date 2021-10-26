French Open 2021: Dhruv Kapila/Sikki Reddy and Sameer Verma in action — Scores, Updates, Live Blog

The French Open 2021 begins today in full force at the Stade Pierre de Coubertin in Paris, France. Indian badminton star Sameer Verma will be in action today in the First Round match against Lee Dong Keun. Verma recently defeated Anders Antonsen at the Denmark Open 2021 and will be looking to continue that momentum. Meanwhile, there will also be Mixed Doubles action with Dhruv Kapila and N. Sikki Reddy joining forces against fifth seeded Malaysian duo of Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying.

