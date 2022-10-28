Badminton
French Open Highlights: Day 4- Satwik/Chirag advance to semi-final- Updates, Scores, Results
The Indian pair won the match in straight sets against the Japanese.
India's men's doubles dup Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat Japan's Kobayashi/Hoki 23-21, 21-18 in the quarter-finals of the ongoing French Open 2022. They will meet South Korean pair Choi Sol Gyu/ Kim Won Ho in the semi-finals.
The first set was almost in the Indian pair's hands but the Japanese persisted. From trailing 16-20, the Kobayashi/Hoki pair brought it to 20-20. However, a few suggestions from coach Mathias Boe from the sideline, perhaps to keep their heads, gave the Satwik/Chirag the edge to win it 23-21.
The second set started as if the Japanese shuttlers would win it to take the match to a decider as the Indians were trailing 9-13 at one point. In this set too, Sat-Chi staged a calm comeback and inched closer to their opponents. Ultimately, they booked their semi-final berth with a 21-18 win in the second set.
Live Updates
- 28 Oct 2022 12:51 PM GMT
AND THEY WIN IT!
After trailing in the second set, Satwik/Chirag win it 21-18! They advance to the semi-final!
- 28 Oct 2022 12:47 PM GMT
India inching closer!
It's 16-17 as Sat-Chi trail by just a point.
- 28 Oct 2022 12:39 PM GMT
The Japanese duo are in the lead.
They lead India 13-9.
- 28 Oct 2022 12:33 PM GMT
Neck and neck in the second set!
Japan with a slender lead of 7-6.
- 28 Oct 2022 12:28 PM GMT
Phew that was close!
Sat-Chi had five game points in hand when they were elading 20-16, but the Japanese did extremely well to level it to 20-20. But, the Indians kept their cool and clinched the first set 23-21.
Here's a nervous Mathias Boe for you!
- 28 Oct 2022 12:17 PM GMT
The Japanese are right behind the Indians.
Despite having a lead, Satwik/Chirag are closely followed by Hoki/Kobay pair.