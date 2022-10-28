French Open Highlights: Day 4- Satwik/Chirag advance to semi-final- Updates, Scores, Results

India's men's doubles dup Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat Japan's Kobayashi/Hoki 23-21, 21-18 in the quarter-finals of the ongoing French Open 2022. They will meet South Korean pair Choi Sol Gyu/ Kim Won Ho in the semi-finals.

The first set was almost in the Indian pair's hands but the Japanese persisted. From trailing 16-20, the Kobayashi/Hoki pair brought it to 20-20. However, a few suggestions from coach Mathias Boe from the sideline, perhaps to keep their heads, gave the Satwik/Chirag the edge to win it 23-21.

The second set started as if the Japanese shuttlers would win it to take the match to a decider as the Indians were trailing 9-13 at one point. In this set too, Sat-Chi staged a calm comeback and inched closer to their opponents. Ultimately, they booked their semi-final berth with a 21-18 win in the second set.