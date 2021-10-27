Badminton
French Open 2021 LIVE, Day 2: Kidambi Srikanth takes on Kento Momota - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Having played just 2 matches on the opening day, Day 2 of the French Open 2021 will see a total of 13 matches featuring Indian badminton stars. Some of the biggest names in the country including PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, former French Open winner Kidambi Srikanth and 2019 French Open Men's Doubles runners-up duo of Satwik-Chirag and others will be in action throughout the day for India at the Stade Pierre de Coubertin in Paris, France.
- 27 Oct 2021 8:55 AM GMT
And we begin - Kidambi gets off to a flying start!
Strong start from Kidambi Srikanth as he gets the first couple of points straightaway to lead 2-0!
- 27 Oct 2021 8:52 AM GMT
A clash of a former World No. 1 against the reigning World No. 1!
Kidambi Srikanth has an uphill task on his hands as he will meet the Japanese World No. 1 Kento Momota in his first round clash now.
Kento Momota is arriving at the French Open 2021 after an exhaustive run at the Denmark Open 2021 where he finished as the runner-up. Can Kidambi take advantage of the skilled shuttler and get the better of him?
- 27 Oct 2021 8:45 AM GMT
India WINS!
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa advance to the next round with a comfortable 21-19, 21-15 win in 37 minutes. This was way too easy for them.
- 27 Oct 2021 8:44 AM GMT
5 MATCH POINTS
Satwik-Ashwini have run away with this. 20-15 lead and 5 match points. Calm and composed.
- 27 Oct 2021 8:41 AM GMT
Comfortable for India
The Danish pair has managed to reduce the deficit, but Ashwini and Satwik seem comfortable with a two-point lead at 13-15.
- 27 Oct 2021 8:36 AM GMT
11-7
The Indians have once again pressed on the accelerator and the Danish pair is once again taken by surprise. The Indians lead 11-7 at the mid-game break. This is theirs to lose now.
- 27 Oct 2021 8:32 AM GMT
Equalised!
Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have equalised at 6-6. A very close start this to the second game.
- 27 Oct 2021 8:28 AM GMT
Demark leads!
Yet again an early lead for the Danish pair. They lead 3-1 in the second game.