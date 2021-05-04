Former badminton star Prakash Padukone hospitalised with Covid-19

One of the earliest stars of Indian badminton, Prakash Padukone, has been hospitalised after being tested positive for coronavirus, according to reports.



Susan Ninan of ESPN broke the news through her twitter account and tweeted, "Indian badminton great Prakash Padukone in hospital with Covid-19. It is understood that he is currently recovering and parameters are stable."

Padukone was considered to be one the best in the world during his playing days in 1970s and 1980s. He was the first Indian to win the prestigious All England Open when he achieved the feat in the year 1980.



After retiring from the sport in 1991, Prakash Padukone served as the chairman of Badminton Association of India (BAI) and was also the coach of Indian National Badminton team from 1993 to 1996.