Foreign players complain about court conditions in Syed Modi International

Several international players complained about the poor court conditions at Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow, the venue for the forthcoming Syed Modi India International 2023. The BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament will start on November 28.

Shuttlers took to the social media platform Instagram to reveal bird droppings in the courts as they regularly fly across the indoor venue, hindering players' training.



Danish men's doubles player Frederik Soegard posted a story on Instagram displaying the presence of bird droppings on the courts.

Wei Han Jessica Tan, a 2022 Commonwealth Games mixed doubles champion from Singapore, took to Instagram to show birds flying in the court and the hall being unhealthy to train due to the presence of dust.

Hi @BAI_Media @himantabiswa @UPBadmintonA Kindly look into the matter of bird droppings in courts at venue of Syed Modi International badminton tournament as pointed out by foreign players. Thanks pic.twitter.com/Sv9zbYKLgH — Bikash Chand Katoch (@BikashCkatoch) November 27, 2023

Named after the legendary Indian shuttler Syed Modi, the Super 300 tournament will feature 204 players in five disciplines from across the world.

Syed Modi India International is the 30th tournament on the World Tour, and it is the final event before the marquee World Tour Finals 2023, scheduled to be held in December in China.

Star shuttlers like PV Sindhu, Carolina Marin, Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal, and current Indian doubles coach Mathias Boe won the title at the event in the past.

Indian challenge will be led by Kidambi Srikanth, seeded sixth, in the tournament as HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen decided to pull out of the tournament at the last moment citing the hectic schedule of the World Tour.