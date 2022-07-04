5 best moments from Chirag Shetty's badminton career

Turning 25 in 2022, ace Indian men's doubles badminton player Chirag Shetty has played a key role in transforming the gamut of doubles badminton in India, alongside his partner, the younger Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.

The combination of Satwik-Chirag, with their outburst of energy on the court, is a treat to watch - while Chirag Shetty gets creative at the net, Satwik ensures that he is ready to leap and smash away, making them the perfect pairing Indian doubles needed.

Ahead of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games where the duo are headed next, let's take a look at some of the best moments from Chirag Shetty's career so far, as he turns a year older on the 4th of July.

#5 2022 India Open victory









Early this year, the powerhouse duo of Satwik-Chirag overpowered their veteran Indonesian opponents, the pair of Hendra Setiawan and Mohammad Ahsan, in the men's doubles final at the India Open to clinch the BWF Super 500 title.

The win is sweeter when we add that the opponents, Ahsan-Setiawan, better known as The Daddies, were former three-time World Champions.

Indian Open Champions!! It's been a longgg time since we've won a title at the highest level and it couldn't have gotten any better than to beat our on court idols Ahsan/Setiawan in our home tournament. pic.twitter.com/LDcAlwNvtG — Chirag Shetty (@Shettychirag04) January 16, 2022

#4 Defeating the Olympic Champions in Tokyo Despite coming back home with a podium finish from their very first Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021, Chirag Shetty will surely remember the memorable moment of defeating the Chinese Taipei duo of Lee Yang and Wan Chi Lin in the group stages, who eventually went on to become the Olympic champions.

The Indian pair narrowly missed out on the opportunity to go further in the competition on the account of the number of games won.

READ | Tears and an Olympic heartbreak: Satwik-Chirag recall Tokyo tragedy #3 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games silver Chirag Shetty became a part of history when he along with Rankireddy won the silver medal at the 2018 CWG in the Men's Doubles - making it one of the biggest wins of the duo's career. The Gold Coast silver medalists became India's first badminton duo to win a medal at the Commonwealth Games, displaying their prowess early-on.

#2 Receiving the Arjuna Award One moment Chirag will surely look back to is the time he was given the coveted Arjuna Award in 2020 for his contributions to the sport of badminton. This came after he, along with his partner in Rankireddy, won a maiden Super 500 title at the Thailand Open in 2019, and maintained a World No 10 spot - also being the only men's doubles duo from India to enter the Top 10 in rankings. Their highest-ever rank has been World No. 7, to date.

#1 Famous Thomas Cup win and celebration If you thought India winning the Thomas Cup, aided by Satwik-Chirag was the best thing yet, take a look at the iconic way Shetty celebrated the occasion! The shuttler was pictured shirtless while celebrating their golden win against Team Indonesia in a 3-0 whitewash match, where they played a crucial factor in giving India the edge in the doubles match.