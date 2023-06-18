The many firsts of Satwik/Chirag's title triumph at Indonesia Open 2023

The Indian duo of Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty created history after winning the Indonesia Open 2023 title defeating the World champion duo of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in straight games 21-17, 21-18.

Currently ranked sixth in the world, the Indian duo is having a stellar 2023 after raising their game a notch higher. The duo has won two world tour titles (Swiss Open and Indonesia Open) along with a gold medal at Badminton Asia Championships.

The duo's win at the iconic Istora Senyan on Sunday has sent records tumbling in Indian badminton.

Here are a few firsts from the triumph:

First-ever Indian to win Super 1000 title in any category

This is the first-ever Super 1000 title on the BWF World Tour for any Indian since its inception.

The BWF World Tour is divided into six levels, namely World Tour Finals, four Super 1000, six Super 750, seven Super 500, and 11 Super 300 in order along with Super 100 tournaments.

Earlier, PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen reached the finals of the Super 1000 tournaments but they finished as runner-ups.

First-ever Indian badminton players to win five levels of BWF World Tour tournaments from S100 to S1000

Satwik and Chirag also became the first Indian badminton players to win five levels out of six from the BWF World Tour tournaments. The only remaining level for them is the World Tour finals.

The Indian duo has won Hyderabad Open 2018 (Super 100), Swiss Open 2023 (Super 300), Thailand Open 2019 (Super 500), India Open 2022 (Super 500), French Open 2022 (Super 750) and Indonesia Open 2023 (Super 1000).

First-ever Super 1000 title in 2023



The start of 2023 was not kind for Indian badminton with a barren run at top tournaments. The duo of Satwik and Chirag broke the shackles by winning the Swiss Open in March.

The Indonesia Open triumph for the duo marks the first big title of 2023 coming from any category in badminton.

First-ever win against World Champions Aaron Chia/ Soh Wooi Yik

The Indian duo has been phenomenal in the past two years and has gone on to defeat the biggest names in the men's doubles category.

But two pairs have been the chink in the armor for the reigning Asian Champions - the Indonesian pair of Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo, who have enjoyed an 11-0 head-to-head record, and the World Champion duo of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, who have won eight times against the Indian pair.

Finally, the Indian pair overcame their kryptonite in the form of Aaron/Soh for the first time. Satwik mentioned after the match about the head-to-head record against this pair was discussed before the game and they had prepared well this time.

Satwik and Chirag already had already entered history after winning the Badminton Asia Championships and becoming the first-ever Indian men's doubles pair to enter the top 5 in the world earlier in the year.

With the Olympic qualification cycle commencing and Asian Games nearing, this win be crucial for the Indian pair in terms of confidence and morale.