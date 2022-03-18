All England Open 2022: Satwik-Chirag suffer heartbreak against the Minions again - WATCH

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty did everything that is there in the book and outside to stave off the World No. 1 pair of Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sukamuljo and they almost had them. But here, almost is the heartbreaking word. They were knocked out in the quarterfinals of the All England Open 2022 despite coming close to winning against their arch-rivals, The Minions, 24-22, 21-17.

This match was similar to a throwback they had at the Olympics last year. Moreover, it was also the 11th straight time that the duo lost to the Minions and this time, they were dangerously close to at least, taking a set off the World No. 1 pair.

The Indian duo started off well as they were up 20-15 in Game 1 but lost out to the Minions by a score of 24-22 after the Indonesian pair pulled off a rave comeback. Both pairs stayed rock-solid with their defense and attack skills and the rallies themselves were jaw-dropping, involving some delicious netplay as well.

They went on to lose the second game as well by a close margin of 21-17. The match involved several intense rallies and was overall extremely entertaining and top quality of badminton.



However, the Indians were unable to go the distance, no matter what tricks they pulled out from their bag and went on to suffer another heartbreak at the hands of the Minions.