Draws for India Open Super 750 out; ten Indians to play

The draws for the India Open Super 750, the second event on the BWF World Tour in 2024, have been announced on Tuesday. The event, with a total prize purse of $850,000, will begin on January 16, 2024 in New Delhi. The finals of the event will be played on January 21.

In the men's doubles event, India's best medal hope Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the world no. 2, will begin their campaign against Fang Chih Lee and Fang-Jen Lee of Chinese Taipei in the first round. Satwik-Chirag enjoyed a stellar season in 2023, with them winning the Asian Championships and Asian Games gold along with the Indonesia Open Super 1000 title.

HS Prannoy is going to be the top-seeded Indian in men's singles. The world no. 8 Prannoy will face off against Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei in the first round.

Lakshya Sen and Priyanshu Rajawat will go head-to-head in the first round. Hence, there is a chance for another all-Indian clash in the pre-quarterfinals.

Kidambi Srikanth, the other Indian men's singles player in contention at the event, has been drawn in the other half of the draw. Srikanth, the world no. 24, will open his campaign against Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong.

India, however, will have no representation in women's singles event, with world no. 11 PV Sindhu yet to recover from his injury. World no. 1 An Se Yong will be the top seed in the event.

The field of women's doubles will have two Indian representatives, with Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand and Ashwini Ponnappa-Tanisha Crasto, the winner of the Guwahati Masters, making it to the main round based on their current rankings.

While Treesa and Gayatri will take on Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida of Japan in the first round, Ashwini and Tanisha will run into Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai of Thailand in the opening round.

Treesa and Gayatri are currently ranked 19th in the world, while Ashwini and Tanisha are placed at the 24th spot.