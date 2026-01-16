"Difficult to see how World C'ship could be held here" – Mia Blichfeldt after 2026 India Open exit

Less than a day after the Badminton World Federation (BWF) asserted that they are confident of hosting the 2026 BWF World Championships at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi, Danish shuttler Mia Blichfeldt questioned the move on Friday.

Blichfeldt, who suffered a Round of 16 exit at the 2026 India Open following a loss at the hands of Ratchanok Intanon, slammed the conditions at the tournament "unacceptable" and "highly unprofessional."

"The past few days in India have been tough - tougher than I honestly expected," Blichfeldt wrote in a social media post.

"I had mentally prepared myself for “the worst” once again, but the conditions surrounding us are simply unacceptable and highly unprofessional," she added.





Blichfeldt stressed that focusing on competing is difficult under such circumstances.

"We are here to perform and to stay focused on our preparations, both on and off the court. Unfortunately, under these circumstances, it becomes extremely difficult to focus solely on competing and delivering our best performance," she wrote, while sharing a series of pictures, which included an unhygienic hallway and a picture of bird dropping on court.

"Everyone is stressed and frustrated by the conditions we are being met with at a World Tour Super 750 event. At first, you try to laugh it off, but in the end, it is neither funny nor fair to the players or anyone participating in this event," she added.

She also noted that hosting the World Championships at the venue under current circumstances could be difficult, urging BWF for better protection of players.

"I am glad that this issue is finally receiving the attention it deserves, and I truly hope for better conditions for us players in the future if we are to continue competing in India," the post read.

"Sadly, under the current circumstances, I find it very difficult to see how a World Championship could be held here.

"I hope BWF will do more to ensure proper conditions and better protection for the players in the future."

Blichfeldt's comments come just a day after BWF expressed their confidence on hosting the 2026 BWF World Championships at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi, while also acknowledging the concerns raised by the shuttlers.

"The move to the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex provides greater space for athletes and officials and meets BWF’s Field of Play requirements for hosting the BWF World Championships. Insights gathered this week will guide further upgrades to deliver a world-class experience in August, where the seasonal issues are not expected being as severe," a statement from the apex body read on Thursday.





The 2026 BWF World Championships is slated to be held from 17 to 23 August later this year.