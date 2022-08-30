Badminton Rankings: Dhruv/Arjun break into Top 30; Saina jumps 5 spots

In the latest version of BWF World Rankings after the World Championships, Indian pair Dhruv Kapila/Arjun MR are the biggest gainers as they jumped nine places from 35th to 26th after their quarter-finals run at World Championships.

Saina Nehwal also gained significantly as she improved from 33rd to 28th, bringing her back in the Top 30.

In Men's singles, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy retained their rankings of 10th and 18th. Kidambi Srikanth dropped one place to 14th and Sai Praneeth dropped six places to 26th. India has 15 players in the Top 100 of Men's singles now.

In Women's singles, PV Sindhu retained her ranking of 7th despite not playing in the World Championships. Saina Nehwal made a return to the top 30 as she is ranked 28th now. Youngster Malvika Bansod also gained four places and is ranked 43rd now.

Satwik Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty maintained their 7th rank after a bronze medal at World Championships. Apart from Dhruv/Arjun, the pair of Krishna Prasad/Vishnuvardhan Goud also jumped four places and are ranked 44th now.



In Women's doubles, Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam broke into the top 50 as they are ranked 49th now. Ashwini Ponappa/Sikki Reddy are ranked 24th and the pair of Gayatri Gopichand/Tresea Jolly moved two places up to 35th.

Indian shuttlers are now playing at the Japan Open 2022. Lakshya, Prannoy, and Srikanth are featuring in the men's singles, Saina Nehwal will play in women's singles, and Arjun/Dhruv will challenge in the men's doubles. PV Sindhu is skipping the tournament as she is still recovering from the injury.