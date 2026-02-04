Speed, stroke play, aggression: How Devika Sihag clinched the Thailand Masters title

Trailing 15-20 in the opening game of the quarter-finals against world No 16 Supanida Katethong at the 2026 Thailand Masters Super 300 last week, Devika Sihag scripted a wonderful turnaround.

She went on to win seven points in a row to pocket the game 22-20. The Indian shuttler took the second game comfortably to knock out the home favourite.

Two days later, she stood on top of the podium with the women’s singles title in the bag. She became only the third Indian women’s singles shuttler, behind legends Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu, to win a Super 300 title or above.

"I wasn’t thinking anything at that time [when trailing 15-20 against Kathethong]," recalled Sihag in a conversation with The Bridge.

"I just told myself I’ll keep pushing her into rallies and she eventually started making mistakes, which helped me," she added.

Just as she explained, Sihag likes to keep things simple. At 5-feet 9 inches, she is one of the taller shuttlers going around in the world tour circuit.

Training alongside double Olympic medallist Sindhu – another tall shuttler – in Bengaluru, Sihag admits she is coming to grips with how to use her height to her advantage with tips from the veteran.

"It [height] is an advantage, but there are certain challenges also," said Sihag. "We have to work on our speed, but from the backside we can create good angles.

"Sindhu didi has good attacking strokes, which is something I’m learning from her," she added.

It is this attacking instinct which has come to her aid in recent tournaments, believes Sihag. After being crowned the national champion late in 2024, she struggled for a bit with a knee injury and was out of action for three months.

When she returned to court, she was moving well and getting into winning positions, but was unable to close out the matches.

"I used to go into a defensive shell in the decider in three-game matches. With the inputs from coaches, I’ve consciously worked on being aggressive and attacking more often in the final stages," explained Sihag.

Working with Sindhu and coach Irawnsyah Adi Pratama has also brought in a complete change in training pattern for the young Sihag. There has also been a renewed focus on increasing her speed, bettering footwork and strokeplay, which has started to show results.

Sindhu also heaped praise on the Sihag, following her title triumph.

"Devika trains with me and Coach Irwansyah in Bangalore, and her dedication has been incredible to witness up close," wrote the former world champion on social media.

"She’s worked very closely with my team on strength and conditioning, and I’ve personally seen her game grow, mature, and evolve step by step.

"This win is a reflection of the discipline, hard work, and belief she has shown every single day. So proud of her," she added.

Having started the 2026 season with a title win, Sihag has firmly put herself as the one to watch out for the year.