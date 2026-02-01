Thailand Masters 2026: Devika Sihag crowned champion in women's singles

Devika Sihag continued her momentum at the 2026 Thailand Masters Super 300 Tournament, taking it all the way to crown the women's title at the Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok, on Sunday.

The 20-year-old had a comparatively easier win in the final as Malaysia's Goh Jin Wei retired in the second game due to injury at the score of 8-21, 3-6.

This is Devika's first World Tour title and also the first Super300+ title for India in the women's singles category since Sindhu's Syed Modi International title in 2024.

She is also now only the third Indian to win a women's singles title of BWF Super 300+ events after the big two- Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu.

The former national champion came in limelight after a major win in the quarterfinal against a former top-10 player and home favourite Supanida Kathethong.

The youngster also showed her dominance throughout the tournament, winning all five matches in straight games, including three wins against seeded players.

In the final, she outclassed her opponent with aggressive play and didn't allow her to reach even double digits in the opening game, winning 21-8.

She was trying to maintain her momentum in the second game, but then Goh wasn't feeling comfortable and eventually decided to give a walkover to Devika.