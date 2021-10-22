Denmark Open: PV Sindhu loses to An Se Young in quarters

Returning to action after a break, India's double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu on Friday bowed out of the Denmark open badminton tournament after losing in straight games to world no 8 Korean An Seyoung in the women's singles quarterfinals.

Playing her first tournament since winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in August, Sindhu couldn't match her fifth seeded young Korean rival, going down 11-21 12-21 in 36 minutes.

. @Pvsindhu1 ends her #DenmarkOpenSuper1000 campaign after she went down 11-21, 12-21 against 🇰🇷's An Seyoung in the quarterfinals.#Badminton pic.twitter.com/BF6C7exJD5 — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) October 22, 2021

Sindhu had also lost to An Seyoung in straight games the last time they clashed here two years ago in their only career meeting.



The reigning world champion, who had taken a break to rejuvenate after a hectic Olympics campaign, just couldn't find a way across the attacking game of the Korean, who was always a step ahead during the contest.