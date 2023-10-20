Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
Denmark Open LIVE: PV Sindhu features in quarter-final - Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from the quarter-finals of the Denmark Open 2023.
Denmark Open 2023 LIVE: PV Sindhu remains the only Indian in the Denmark Open 2023 Super 750 tournament as she faces Supanida Katethong of Thailand in the quarterfinals.
Sindhu lost to Supanida in her encounter at the India Open 2023 in the first round.
Can she win this time?
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
2023-10-20 09:31:33
- 20 Oct 2023 12:59 PM GMT
PV Sindhu is up next on the court
Sindhu is ready for her quarter-final clash against Supanida Katethong of Thailand in the Denmark open
- 20 Oct 2023 9:42 AM GMT
Hello and Welcome to our live coverage of Denmark Open 2023.
PV Sindhu features in the quarter-finals of the Denmark Open 2023 against Supanida Katethong of Thailand.
