Badminton

Denmark Open LIVE: PV Sindhu features in quarter-final - Scores, Updates, Results, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE action from the quarter-finals of the Denmark Open 2023.

X

PV Sindhu advances to the second round of Denmark Open Super 750 on Tuesday. 

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 20 Oct 2023 12:59 PM GMT

Denmark Open 2023 LIVE: PV Sindhu remains the only Indian in the Denmark Open 2023 Super 750 tournament as she faces Supanida Katethong of Thailand in the quarterfinals.

Sindhu lost to Supanida in her encounter at the India Open 2023 in the first round.

Can she win this time?

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2023-10-20 09:31:33
BadmintonPV Sindhu
