Denmark Open 2022: Preview, Indian Squad, Schedule, When to Watch, Live Stream

The 2022 Denmark Open badminton tournament will kickstart from Tuesday at the Jyske Bank Arena. The Indian challenge in the prestigious event is expected to be led by men's singles star Kidambi Srikanth, with the young Lakshya Sen and Satwik-Chirag for company.

Though double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu's name continues to appear on the official website, the 27-year-old is expected to skip the event since she is still recovering from the injury she sustained during her victorious 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games campaign.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2022 Denmark Open.

Indian Squad by entries

Men's Singles: Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, Sai Praneeth

Women's Singles: Saina Nehwal, Malvika Bansod, PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap

Men's Doubles: Satwik-Chirag, Ishaan-Sai, Udayakumar-Ravikrishna

Women's Doubles: Treesa-Gayatri, Ritika-Simran

Mixed Doubles: Ishaan-Tanisha, Venkat-Juhi, Sai-Ashwini

Schedule

The 2022 Denmark Open will kickstart from 18th October 2022 and will run till 23rd October 2022.

Where to Watch?

You can catch all the LIVE action from the Denmark Open on Sports18.

LIVE Streaming

Alternatively, you can also LIVE stream all the action on OTT platform Voot.





