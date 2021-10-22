Badminton
Denmark Open LIVE - Day 4 - PV Sindhu's Quarterfinal - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Denmark Open 2021.
Day 4 of the Denmark Open 2021.
India went into the Denmark Open 2021 with the third-largest contingent. But, now only two survive. PV SINDHU in women's singles and SAMEER VERMA in men's singles.
Both, Sindhu and Verma will be fighting it out in their quarterfinals today.

Live Updates
- 22 Oct 2021 12:40 PM GMT
20 Minutes more!
We have a decider in the Mixed Doubles match on court 1. This means that PV Sindhu's match will happen from in around 20 minutes from now tentatively.

- 22 Oct 2021 12:19 PM GMT
Sindhu will be in action soon!
There is a match ongoing in court number 1. Following that would be PV Sindhu.
The double Olympic medallist will be up against South Korea's An Seyoung. While Sindhu is world number 7, Seyoung is ranked 8th!
This is going to be very tricky for Sindhu, who has lost the only encounter between the two in straight games at the very same tournament - the Denmark Open 2019.
- 22 Oct 2021 12:11 PM GMT
Goood Evening!
It is day 4 of the Denmark Open 2021 and only two Indians remain in contention. Both of them in the quarterfinals, and both reached there in contrasting fashion.
While Sindhu had to work hard for her win against Thailand's Busanan in a match that went for 1 hour and 7 minutes, Sameer Verma sprung a surprise late in the night yesterday when he knocked out world number 3 Anders Antonsen in straight games.
But can both of them advance any further? Stay tuned to find out!