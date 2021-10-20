Demark Open LIVE: Day 2 - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 2 of the Denmark Open 2021



The Indian shuttlers started off their Denmark Open campaign on a great note, winning six out of the seven matches on the first day. Sai Praneeth, who went down against Kidambi Srikanth, and the doubles pair of Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy were the only players to suffer an early exit.

Much like the first day, Indians will be seen playing seven matches on Day 2 as well including Saina Nehwal returning to action after her groin injury and an all-India clash of Lakshya Sen and Sourabh Verma.

