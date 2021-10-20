Badminton
Demark Open LIVE: Day 2 - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Day 2 of the Denmark Open 2021
The Indian shuttlers started off their Denmark Open campaign on a great note, winning six out of the seven matches on the first day. Sai Praneeth, who went down against Kidambi Srikanth, and the doubles pair of Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy were the only players to suffer an early exit.
Much like the first day, Indians will be seen playing seven matches on Day 2 as well including Saina Nehwal returning to action after her groin injury and an all-India clash of Lakshya Sen and Sourabh Verma.
Live Updates
- 20 Oct 2021 8:37 AM GMT
Not a great start
Not a start the Indian fans would have hoped after the country's performance yesterday. 2 matches and 2 women's doubles pair exit the Denmark Open 2021 for India today.
But, there is 5 more matches left on the day for India - the first of which will be played by Ashwini Ponnappa again parenting Satwiksairaj Rankireddy in Mixed Doubles. It will commence tentatively around 4:00 pm IST. Then there is Saina Nehwal in action as well. Stay Tuned.
- 20 Oct 2021 8:33 AM GMT
Ashwini Ponnappa - Sikki Reddy KNOCKED OUT
Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy have been knocked out from women's doubles at Denmark Open 2021. They lose 17-21, 13-21 in 38 minutes.
Never did the veterans look in any sort of control during the match, and this will only raise more and more questions about India's poor show in the doubles section.
- 20 Oct 2021 8:29 AM GMT
8-point lead
8 point lead for Lee and Shin at 18-11. They are just 2 points away from advancing to the next round. Do not see a comeback from here for Ashwini and Sikki.
- 20 Oct 2021 8:26 AM GMT
Falling apart
Ashwini and Sikki are falling apart here. They need to refocus and get it together. They trail 9-15.
- 20 Oct 2021 8:24 AM GMT
11-8
Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy trail 8-11 at the midgame break. Pressure mounting on the veteran Indian pair, the question is can they deliver?
- 20 Oct 2021 8:19 AM GMT
Close Start!
A very close start to Game 2 between Ashwini-Sikki and Lee-Shin. The Indians trail 5-6.
- 20 Oct 2021 8:13 AM GMT
Ashwini-Sikki lose GAME 1
Lee and Shin take the first game 21-17. After they took a 4-0 lead to start off the match, Ashwini and Sikki were always playing catchup.
The Indians did try to cling on levelling scores at multiple times, but the South Koreans were just way better.
- 20 Oct 2021 8:12 AM GMT
Meghana-Poorvisha KNOCKED OUT
Meghana and Poorvisha have been knocked out of the Denmark Open 2021. They lose 8-21, 7-21 to a much superior pair of Nita and Putri from Indonesia.
Not an unexpected result, but one expects them to at least put up a fight.
- 20 Oct 2021 8:07 AM GMT
Meghana-Poorvisha have virtually lost
Meghana and Poorvisha trail 4-14 in the second game. There, surely, is no comeback from here.
- 20 Oct 2021 8:06 AM GMT
Ashwini-Sikki trying to hang on
The South Koreans have opened up a 2-point lead, but Ashwini and Sikki are trying to cling on to this one. The Indians trail 16-13.