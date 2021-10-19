Log In
Badminton

Denmark Open LIVE - Day 1 - Sameer Verma advances - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the Denmark Open 2021.

Kidambi Srikanth
Kidambi Srikanth (Source: BWF)

By

Abhijit Nair

Updated: 2021-10-19T14:20:23+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog from Day 1 of the Denmark Open 2021

The Denmark Open is back and so is the two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindu. A total of 19 Indian shuttlers will be in action in Denmark, including 11 on the very first day.

The very first Indian match on day 1 of Denmark Open 2021 will see Kidambi Srikanth taking on Sai Praneeth. The others in action for India includes Sameer Verma, Satwik-Chirag, Dhruv-Arjun, Dhruv-Sikki, Manu-Sumeeth and PV SINDHU!

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

