Badminton
Denmark Open LIVE - Day 1 - Sameer Verma advances - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the Denmark Open 2021.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog from Day 1 of the Denmark Open 2021
The Denmark Open is back and so is the two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindu. A total of 19 Indian shuttlers will be in action in Denmark, including 11 on the very first day.
The very first Indian match on day 1 of Denmark Open 2021 will see Kidambi Srikanth taking on Sai Praneeth. The others in action for India includes Sameer Verma, Satwik-Chirag, Dhruv-Arjun, Dhruv-Sikki, Manu-Sumeeth and PV SINDHU!
Live Updates
- 19 Oct 2021 8:51 AM GMT
3 GAME POINTS!
3 Game points for the Malaysian pair. Can the Indians prevent this?
- 19 Oct 2021 8:50 AM GMT
18-14
Attri and Reddy continue to play catch up against Goh and Nur, who show no sign of slowing down. The Indians trail 14-19.
- 19 Oct 2021 8:47 AM GMT
Pressure building on Attri-Reddy
Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy trail 15-11, and the pressure is slowly but surely mounting on them.
- 19 Oct 2021 8:45 AM GMT
Attri-Reddy trail 8-11
The Malaysian pair of Goh and Nur go into the first mid-game break with a comfortable 11-8 lead. The Indians have done decently, but need to up their game now!
- 19 Oct 2021 8:43 AM GMT
Sameer Verma WINS!
No, there is no twist, says Sameer.
Ranked 28th in the world he has just defeated the World number 21 Vitidsarn 21-14, 21-17 in straight sets. WHAT A START TO HIS CAMPAIGN!
- 19 Oct 2021 8:41 AM GMT
6 MATCH POINTS!
Sameer Verma leads 20-14 and has 6 Match points. Can he close this off quickly? Or is there a twist?
- 19 Oct 2021 8:40 AM GMT
17-14 for Sameer
Every time Vitidsarn comes close, Sameer has managed to find points and extend his lead. He leads 17-14 for now.
- 19 Oct 2021 8:39 AM GMT
Attri-Reddy trail
The Men's doubles on court 1 has started and Manu Attri-Sumeet Reddy are trailing 4-2 against Malaysia's Goh and Nur.
- 19 Oct 2021 8:36 AM GMT
Sameer extends his lead
Sameer Verma has extended his lead to 3 points at 14-11. Can he close off this match in straight games?
- 19 Oct 2021 8:34 AM GMT
Attri-Reddy on court
Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy are out on court 1, and yes we will have a clash of Indian matches!