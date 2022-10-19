Denmark Open 2022: Saina Nehwal exits early while Satwik/Chirag, Lakshay Sen, HS Prannoy advance

Indian shuttlers fared well on the second day of the Denmark Open 2022 as Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy and the pair of Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the next round in respective categories while Saina Nehwal faced another early exit.

The day kicked-off with the pair of Satwik/Chirag taking on the Korean pair of H.Kang and J.S. Seo. Satwik/Chirag faced some resistance from the Korean duo but won the game with ease at the end with a score of 21-15,21-19.

Satwik/Chirag will face the unseeded Indonesian pair of M. Fikri and Bagas Maulana.

Lakshya Sen was next when he faced world number 6 Anthony Ginting from Indonesia. Lakshya continued his domination over the Indonesian shuttler as he defeated him 21-16 and 21-12 without must resistance from world number 6.

HE DID IT AGAIN

Lakshya Sen begins his Denmark Open 2022 campaign with a stellar show as he beats WR-6 Indonesia's Anthony Ginting in straight games 21-16, 21-12 in R32

Superb start champ!





India's only representation in Women's singles, Saina Nehwal lost to M. Zhang of China. Zhang started by winning the first game with a score of 21-17. Saina made a comeback in the second game but threw away the deciding game despite taking an early lead.

Number 1 in the world tour rankings, HS Prannoy face little resistance but defeated Jun Peng Zhao 21-13, 22-20. HS Prannoy will face Lakshya Sen in the next round.

Kidambi Srikanth defeated N K Long Angus yesterday after being one set down. He will face world number 5 Kean Yew Loh while the young pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will face R. Prajongjai and J. Kititharakul tomorrow.



