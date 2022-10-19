Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Denmark Open Day 2: Lakshya, Prannoy, Saina, Satwik/Chirag in action- Scores, Updates, Live Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE ACTION from Day 2 of Denmark Open 2022 as Lakshya, Prannoy, Saina and Satwik/Chirag take the court.

Denmark Open Day 2: Lakshya, Prannoy, Saina, Satwik/Chirag in action- Scores, Updates, Live Blog
X

Denmark Open Day 2- Lakshya, Prannoy, Saina, Satwik/Chirag in action.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-10-19T14:52:53+05:30

Day 2 of the Denmark Open 2022 will see top Indian Shuttlers in action. After Kidambi Srikant got the better of Angus yesterday, Lakshay Sen faces AS Ginting of Indonesia while HS Prannoy will come across Jun Peng Zhao.

In the Women's singles category Saina Nehwal will take on Yi Man Zhang of China. In men's doubles, Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take on M.H. Kang and J. Seo of South Korea.

Stay Tuned for updates.

Live Updates

>Load More
Badminton Badminton World Federation Lakshya Sen Saina Nehwal HS Prannoy Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Chirag Shetty 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X