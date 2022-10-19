Denmark Open Day 2: Lakshya, Prannoy, Saina, Satwik/Chirag in action- Scores, Updates, Live Blog

Day 2 of the Denmark Open 2022 will see top Indian Shuttlers in action. After Kidambi Srikant got the better of Angus yesterday, Lakshay Sen faces AS Ginting of Indonesia while HS Prannoy will come across Jun Peng Zhao.

In the Women's singles category Saina Nehwal will take on Yi Man Zhang of China. In men's doubles, Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take on M.H. Kang and J. Seo of South Korea.

Stay Tuned for updates.