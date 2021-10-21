Badminton
Demark Open LIVE - Day 3 - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 3 of the Denmark Open 2021.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 3 of the Denmark Open 2021
The first round is of the Demark Open 2021 is done and dusted and we move into the pre-quarterfinals or the Round of 16 today. Quite a few of the Indians including the husband-wife duo of Parupalli Kashyap-Saina Nehwal and the veteran doubles specialist Ashwini Ponnappa have already been knocked out of contention.
Can the remaining Indians, which includes double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, former world number 1 Kidambi Srikanth, the rising men's doubles pair of Satwik-Chirag and others keep the Indian flag flying in Denmark?
Live Updates
- 21 Oct 2021 8:29 AM GMT
Srikanth WINS a challenge!
Momota hits one wide which the referee calls in. Srikanth challenges and wins it.
Momota leads 13-3.
- 21 Oct 2021 8:28 AM GMT
Kapila-Reddy LEADS!
Dhruv Kapila and Sikki Reddy extend their lead to 4-points and go into the mid-game break with an 11-7 lead. Great start for INDIA!
- 21 Oct 2021 8:27 AM GMT
What has happened to Srikanth?
He was good in the first game, but is suddenly nowhere close to even giving a fight to Momota. The World Number 1 goes into the break with an 11-2 lead and this might well be the end of Srikanth's campaign in Denmark.
- 21 Oct 2021 8:25 AM GMT
Srikanth is struggling
After that close first game, Momota has turned on his beast mode. 9-2 lead for the Japanese and Srikanth has no idea what has hit him.
- 21 Oct 2021 8:23 AM GMT
Close start for Kapila-Reddy
It's a close start on court number 3. Kapila and Reddy have a 3-2 advantage.
- 21 Oct 2021 8:23 AM GMT
Finally a point for Srikanth!
A wonderful smash from Srikanth, after Momota races 5-0 ahead. The Indian trails 1-5.
- 21 Oct 2021 8:21 AM GMT
Momota continues to dominate!
Kento Momota continues from where he had left off. Takes a 4-0 lead in the second game and Srikanth now has no answers.
- 21 Oct 2021 8:20 AM GMT
Dhruv Kapila-Sikki Reddy are on court
India's first doubles match of the day and it is the Mixed duo of Dhruv Kapila and Sikki Reddy. They are out on court number 3 and will take on Tang and Tse of Hong Kong!
- 21 Oct 2021 8:19 AM GMT
Momota wins the first game!
Kento Momota, WHAT A CHAMPION!
Srikanth seemed to have closed this off long long ago, but Momota refuses to give up. There is a reason why the Japanese is the World Number 1. He takes the first game 23-21.
- 21 Oct 2021 8:18 AM GMT
Advantage, Momota!
Srikanth hits it wide and Momota leads 21-20.