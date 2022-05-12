Deaflympics 2021: Shuttler Jerlin Jayaratchagan wins 2 more gold for India

Jerlin Jayaratchagan continued her rich vein of form at the ongoing Deaflympics 2021 at Caxias do Sul by clinching two more gold medals for India on Wednesday. She had previously been one of the standout players in the badminton team event where India bagged the gold.

Women's Singles

Up against Austria's K Neudolt in the final of women's singles, Jayaratchagan showed no nerves as she went breezed past her opponent 21-17, 21-18 to bag her second gold medal at the event in just 29 minutes.

She had earlier beaten Malaysia's Wei Ying Boon 21-16, 21-12 in the semifinal of women's singles.





Mixed Doubles

The 18-year-old Jerlin later joined hands with Abhinav Sharma to bag the gold medal in mixed doubles section as well. The Indian duo beat Malaysia's Boon and Edmond Teo 21-14, 21-7 to clinch India's third gold in badminton and seventh gold medal overall at Caxias do Sul.

They had reached the final with an 21-18, 21-16 win over Chinese Taipei's Chung I -Cheng and Jung-Yu Fan. Both, Jayaratchagan and Sharma played four matches and still managed to maintain their intensity till the end.





Men's Singles

Earlier, Abhinav had also clinched the bronze medal in men's singles with a 21-16, 21-6 win over Lithuania's Ignas Reznikas after a straight game loss against South Korea's Meyongsoo Seo in the semifinals.



