Deaflympics 2021: Indian badminton team beats France 4-1 in Group D encounter

The Indian badminton team started their Deaflympics 2021 campaign in a stunning fashion as they crushed France 4-1 in their Group D encounter. The only loss for India in the encounter came in the men's doubles match.

India started the tie in a dominating fashion as the country's mixed doubles pair Rohit Bhaker and Aaditya Yadav defeated the French pair 21-15, 17-21, 21-16 in a hard fought first match.

Carrying forward the momentum for India were Abhinav Sharma and Jerlin Jayaratchagan in men's and women's singles respectively as they both registered convincing straight game victories to ensure that India pockets two points from this encounter with ease.

While the men's doubles pair of Rohit Bhaker and Abhinav Sharma then went down 14-21, 21-19, 14-21 in 40 minutes, the women's doubles pair of Jerlin and Shreya Singla assured there were no further hiccups for India in the contest and wrapped it up 4-1.









The only other Indians in action on the second day of Deaflympics 2021 were swimmers Tahir Mullani, Subiya Mullani and Sneha Ramu. While Tahir finished 21st and 28th in men's 400m freestyle and 50m butterfly respectively, Subiya finished a credible 13th in women's 100m backstroke and 17th in women's 200m individual medley.

Competing in a solitary event on the day, Sneha finished behind Subiya in the 17th position in women's 100m backstroke.