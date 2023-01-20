WATCH: Crowd applauds Rasmus Gemke after his nasty fall on court at India Open

New Delhi: Sports is defined by the beauty of moments. One such beautiful moment happened when the Indian crowd rose up to applaud the Danish shuttler Rasmus Gemke after he had a nasty fall in the quarter-finals of the India Open 2023.

In the men's singles quarter-final against his fellow countryman and World number 1 Viktor Axelsen, Gemke landed awkwardly trying to return a smash from Axelsen.

As soon as the fall occurred, Gemke was in visible pain and Axelsen rushed to help his countryman. It looked serious and Gemke had to be carried in a wheelchair.

The crowd rose up on the feel to applaud both, sportsmanship by Axelsen and Gemke's spirit.

Although the nature of the Injury is unknown, it looks like a serious knee injury.

In a beautiful moment the crowd appreciates Rasmus Gemke after he is carried on wheel chair.



Gemke fell down after a bad landing and has hurt his knee.



Viktor Axelsen rushed to help him and then walks off to applause.#Badminton | #IndiaOpen2023 pic.twitter.com/F7Mk5fFBRw — Pritish Raj (@befikramusafir) January 20, 2023

Rasmus Gemke defeated defending champion and local boy Lakshya Sen to set-up his quarter-final clash with World champion Viktor Axelsen in India Open 2023.