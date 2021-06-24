Who is Chirag Shetty? 10 things to know about the Indian shuttler

Chirag Shetty will represent India at Tokyo Olympics in Badminton, and will partner Satwiksairaj Rankireddy in the Men's Doubles Event. The pair qualified for Tokyo Olympics, after finishing ninth in the race to Tokyo Olympics Men's Doubles ranking. Here are the ten things to know about Chirag Shetty:



Chirag Shetty was born on July 4, 1997 and is 23 years old.

Chirag Shetty will compete in the Men's Doubles Event, Badminton.

Who is Chirag Shetty's current coach?

Mathias Boe is training the pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. Mathias Boe was formerly ranked number one in Men's Doubles Event.

Has Chirag Shetty won a Medal at Commonwealth Games?

Yes, Chirag Shetty won the Gold Medal in the Mixed team event, and a Silver medal in the Men's Doubles event at Commonwealth Games 2018.

How many BWF Titles has Chirag Shetty won?

Chirag Shetty has won 8 BWF titles in his career, along with his partner, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.

What is Chirag Shetty's highest ranking?

Chirag Shetty was ranked as high as world number seven in Men's Doubles, on November 12, 2019.

How has Chirag Shetty performed this year?

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have a win-loss record of 8-4, so far this year.

What is Chirag Shetty's current ranking in Men's Doubles?

The pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are currently ranked 10th in the Men's Doubles event.