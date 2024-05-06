Thomas and Uber Cup: After dethroning India, China scale the summit

Hosts China demonstrated their supremacy at the Thomas and Uber Cup, as they achieved the World Men's and Women's Team Championships double for a record eighth time, spoiling Indonesia's hopes.



While the Chinese women's team reclaimed their Uber Cup for their record 16th title after they blanked Indonesia 3-0 in the day's first final, their men's team won their first Thomas Cup title since 2018 after they defeated the Indonesian men 3-1.

With these two titles, China now completed their supremacy at the world's team championships. They now hold the Sudirman Cup, the Uber Cup and the Thomas Cup concurrently for the first time since 2012.

No breach in the Chinese wall

For the women's team of China, there was no breach in their wall.

They won 24 straight matches - and no defeat - to reclaim the Uber Cup that they lost to South Korea in 2022.

In the final, on Sunday, the closest Indonesia came to winning was in the third match, with youngster Ester Nurumi Tri Wardoyo pulling off a surprise by winning the first game 21-10 against He Bing Jiao. Wardoyo gave Indonesia hope of making a comeback in the tie, but Bing Jiao staged a magnificent comeback to win the next two games 21-15, 21-17 to complete China's 3-0 win over Indonesia.

Earlier, in the first match, reigning Olympic champion Chen Yufei toyed with Indonesia's biggest women's singles hope Gregoria Mariska Tunjung as the world no. 2 won in straight games (21-7, 21-16) in just 38 minutes to give China a 1-0 lead.



Playing the first women's doubles match, perhaps their final match for China, Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan routed Indonesia's Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti and Ribka Sugiarto 21-11, 21-8 in bare 39 minutes. And then, Bing Jiao ensured that China had their hands on the Uber Cup.

Chinese men dominate Indonesia

After the women's team delivered a perfect result, the Chinese men's team, which dethroned the defending champions India 3-1 in the quarterfinals, was not far behind. But the Thomas Cup final was far more competitive than the women's. Shi Yu Qi gave them the most desirable start as he demolished Anthony Ginting 21-17, 21-6 in the first singles.

Doubles duo Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang made it 2-0 but not before suffering a scare against Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto. Liang and Wang won the opening game 21-18 before Alfian and Ardianto drew level in the second game (21-17). In the third game, Laing and Wang held their composure to prevail 21-17.

💡𝗧𝗥𝗜𝗩𝗜𝗔💡#Chengdu2024 is 🇨🇳 China's 8⃣th #ThomasCup-#UberCup double since the tournaments started being jointly held in 1⃣9⃣8⃣4⃣.



Indonesia 🇮🇩 are the only other country to have done a double (1⃣9⃣9⃣4⃣, 1⃣9⃣9⃣6⃣).#ThomasUberCupFinals pic.twitter.com/XSIRUIp3on — BWF (@bwfmedia) May 6, 2024

With China going 2-0 up in the final, All England Open champion Jonatan Christie gave Indonesia a glimmer of hope as he beat Li Shi Feng 21-16, 15-21, 21-17.



However, world no. 11 He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu never gave Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana a chance to make a comeback. He and Ren won in straight games (21-11, 21-15) to complete China's 3-1 win.

This absolute domination of China at the Thomas Cup and Uber Cup, needless to say, will augur well for the Chinese players ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.