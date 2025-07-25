China Open: Satwik-Chirag storm into semifinals; Unnati Hooda’s fairytale run ends

India’s top men’s doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, continued their impressive 2025 season by advancing to the semifinals of the China Open Super 1000 with a commanding win over Malaysia’s Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi on Friday.

Competing at the Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium in Changzhou, the world No. 12 Indian duo registered a 21-18, 21-14 straight-game victory, wrapping up the quarterfinal in just 40 minutes. This marks their fourth semifinal appearance of the year, following strong performances at the India Open, Singapore Open, and Malaysia Open.

The Indians got off to a flying start in the first game, quickly establishing a 4-1 lead. Though the Malaysians fought back to narrow the margin to 19-18, Satwik and Chirag kept their cool under pressure and took the game with two well-timed points.

In the second game, the contest remained close until 15-14, when the Indian pair shifted gears and closed the match by winning six points in a row, sealing their spot in the final four.

Their next challenge will be a high-profile showdown against world No. 2 pair Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, also from Malaysia. The match carries added significance, as the Malaysians had defeated Satwik-Chirag in the quarterfinals of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

With this win, Satwik and Chirag are now set to break into the world’s top 10 in the BWF rankings next week - another milestone in their remarkable season.

Hooda bows out

Earlier in the day, Unnati Hooda’s valiant run came to an end after a quarterfinal loss to Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi, ranked world No. 4. The 17-year-old Indian went down 16-21, 12-21 in 33 minutes.

Hooda, who had stunned her “idol” and two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu in the pre-quarterfinals, started strongly and matched Yamaguchi shot for shot in the early exchanges of the opening game. However, the Japanese ace’s experience came through as she pulled away with five consecutive points to take the first game 21-16.

In the second, Hooda briefly threatened a comeback by winning four straight points but couldn’t hold off Yamaguchi’s sustained pressure. The Japanese shuttler sealed the match by winning six straight points, ending the game 21-12.

Yamaguchi dominated the statistics, winning 42 of the 70 points played.

Despite the loss, Hooda’s performance at the Super 1000 event is being hailed as a significant breakthrough in her career. Her spirited campaign, including the memorable upset over Sindhu, showcased her potential as a rising force in Indian badminton.