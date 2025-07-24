China Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag move to quarterfinals, Prannoy exits

The Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty progressed to the quarterfinal of the last Super 1000 Tournament of the year, China Open, in Chengzhou, China, on Thursday.

The duo of Satwik and Chirag registered a straight-game 21-19, 21-19 win against the higher-seeded Indonesian pair of Leo Carnando and Bagas Maulana in a tightly fought round of 16 clash.

This was the second consecutive win for the Indian pair against Leo and Bagas after their win against the same pair in the Indonesian Open first-round match last month.

However, it wasn't an easy win as both pairs had their chances in both games, and the Indian pair had to come back from a 3-point deficit in the second game to close out the match in straight games.

Both pairs shared a similar playing style, nullifying each other's tactics effectively in small exchanges. Eventually, the former world No. 1 pair displayed sharper precision in their exchanges to secure the victory.

Meanwhile, HS Prannoy struggled with inconsistency again. After a hard-earned win in the first round, he was defeated by Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen in the second round, 21-18, 15-21, 8-21.

Prannoy started strongly in the first game and gained an early lead of 4 points, which he maintained throughout and grabbed the opening game despite of a late surge from Chou.

He had a much tighter start in the second game, with both players staying close and the score tied at 13-13. However, Prannoy then lost six points in a row, which swung the momentum entirely.

The match entered into a decider, which the world no.6 Chou comfortably won against Prannoy, who wasn't looking comfortable after two intense and tightly-fought games.