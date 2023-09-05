Asian Games
:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

China Open 2023 LIVE: HS Prannoy knocked out in 1st round, Lakshya Sen in action - Scores, Updates, Blog

Catch the live updates of Indian shuttlers' matches from the China Open Super 1000 in Changzhou Olympic Sports Centre's Xincheng Gymnasium.

China Open 2023 LIVE: HS Prannoy knocked out in 1st round, Lakshya Sen in action - Scores, Updates, Blog
X

FILE PHOTO: Lakshya Sen put up a bold fight in the Japan Open semifinal in Tokyo on July 29, 2023. (Photo Credit: BAI)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 5 Sep 2023 5:32 AM GMT

HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen and Priyanshu Rajawat will play in their respective Round of 32 men's singles matches at the China Open Super 1000 in the first round on Tuesday.

In women's doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will play world no. 1 Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan.

MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila will play Keiichiro Matsui-Yoshinori Takeuchi of Japan in their men's doubles opening round match.

Follow updates:

Live Updates

2023-09-05 01:01:07
>Load More
HS PrannoyLakshya Sen
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X