China Open 2023 LIVE: HS Prannoy knocked out in 1st round, Lakshya Sen in action - Scores, Updates, Blog

HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen and Priyanshu Rajawat will play in their respective Round of 32 men's singles matches at the China Open Super 1000 in the first round on Tuesday.

In women's doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will play world no. 1 Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan.

MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila will play Keiichiro Matsui-Yoshinori Takeuchi of Japan in their men's doubles opening round match.

Follow updates: