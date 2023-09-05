Badminton
China Open 2023 LIVE: HS Prannoy knocked out in 1st round, Lakshya Sen in action - Scores, Updates, Blog
Catch the live updates of Indian shuttlers' matches from the China Open Super 1000 in Changzhou Olympic Sports Centre's Xincheng Gymnasium.
HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen and Priyanshu Rajawat will play in their respective Round of 32 men's singles matches at the China Open Super 1000 in the first round on Tuesday.
In women's doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will play world no. 1 Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan.
MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila will play Keiichiro Matsui-Yoshinori Takeuchi of Japan in their men's doubles opening round match.
- 5 Sep 2023 5:32 AM GMT
Treesa-Gayatri suffers straight-game defeat
Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lose 18-21, 11-21 against Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan in the first round of the China Open. This is the Indians' second straight defeat to the Chinese world no. 1 pair.
- 5 Sep 2023 5:30 AM GMT
Chen Qing Chen-Jia Yi Fan on match point
Chen Qing Chen and Ji Yi Fan have no difficulty in reaching another match point chance at 20-11.
- 5 Sep 2023 5:27 AM GMT
Game 2: Chen Qing-Jia Fan takes six points lead
Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan extend their lead to 16-10 in the second game. Is it going to be a another straight-game defeat for Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand?
- 5 Sep 2023 5:22 AM GMT
Game 2: Chen Qing Chen-Jia Yi Fan takes the lead at the interval
Chen Qing Chen and Ji Yi Fan take an 11-8 lead at the interval. Will they wrap up the match in straight games? Or will Treesa-Gayatri fight back?
- 5 Sep 2023 5:20 AM GMT
Game 2: Treesa-Gayatri reduces the gap
Treesa-Gayatri reduces the gap to 7-9 in the second game against Chen Qing and Jia Fan.
- 5 Sep 2023 5:15 AM GMT
Game 2: Treesa-Gayatri trails 2-7
Treesa-Gayatri needs to find a way to counter the Chinese pair. The Indians now trail 2-7 in the second game.
- 5 Sep 2023 5:12 AM GMT
Game 2: Chen Qing-Ji Fan extends lead
Chen Qing Chen and Ji Yi Fan extend the lead to 5-2 against Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand
- 5 Sep 2023 5:11 AM GMT
Game 2: Treesa-Gayatri starts aggressively
It is 2-2 in the second game as both pairings start aggressively.
- 5 Sep 2023 5:07 AM GMT
Chen Qing Chen-Jia Yi Fan wins the first game
Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand fight well but lose the first game 18-21 against Chen Qing Chen and Ji Yi Fan.
- 5 Sep 2023 5:07 AM GMT
Chen Qing-Jia Fan on game point
Two quick points for Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan and the Chinese shuttles are on game point now at 20-18.