Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
China Masters 2023 LIVE: HS Prannoy, Satwik/Chirag feature in quarters- Scores, Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from the quarter-finals of the China Masters Super 750 tournament.
China Masters 2023 LIVE: World number eight HS Prannoy and the top-seeded duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will feature in the quarter-finals of the China Masters Super 750 tournament.
HS Prannoy will take on Kodai Naraoka of Japan while Satwik/Chirag will go against Leo Rolly Carnado and Daniel Marthin of Indonesia.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
2023-11-24 04:58:23
- 24 Nov 2023 5:26 AM GMT
HS Prannoy is in action first!
HS Prannoy will take on Kodai Naraoka in the men's singles.
Next Story