China Masters 2025: Sindhu marches into Round of 16; Ayush Shetty exits

Indian shuttlers had a mixed start to their campaign at the 2025 China Open Super 750 on Tuesday.

While PV Sindhu advanced confidently into the Round of 16, rising star Ayush Shetty fell short in a hard-fought opening-round clash.

Two-time Olympic medalist and 2019 world champion PV Sindhu, currently ranked 16 in the world, looked sharp in her tournament opener.

She outclassed Denmark’s Julie Dawal Jakobsen in just 27 minutes, winning 21-5, 21-10.

The result comes less than 10 days after Sindhu’s opening-round exit at the Hong Kong Open Super 500, making this a timely return to form. It was also a much-needed boost in a year where she has endured several early exits on the BWF circuit.

Sindhu’s attacking play and control at the net left Jakobsen struggling for answers, as the Indian stamped her authority from the first rally.

The win now sets up an exciting Round of 16 clash against Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong, the No. 6 seed.

India’s Ayush Shetty, who climbed to a career-best world ranking of 27 earlier today, faced a stern test against world No. 5 Chou Tien-chen of Chinese Taipei.

He showed great spirit, pushing the former world No. 2 to three games before going down 19-21, 21-12, 16-21 on Court 3.

Shetty impressed with his aggressive play in the second game, but Chou’s experience and composure under pressure proved decisive in the decider.

Despite the loss, the Indian can take plenty of positives from stretching one of the world’s top players in a high-quality contest.

With Sindhu through, Indian fans will now turn their attention to Lakshya Sen and the doubles pairs, who begin their campaigns on Day 2. Sindhu’s form will be closely watched as she looks to mount a deep run at this Super 750 event.