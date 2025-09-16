Badminton: Ayush Shetty climbs to career best ranking; Satwik-Chirag gain two spots

The Indian men's singles shuttler Ayush Shetty climbed to a career best world No 27 in the latest BWF rankings released on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old Shetty shot up by four spots to go from world No 31 to world No 27.

This development comes after Shetty's run into the quarter-finals at the 2025 Hong Kong Open Super 500 with a win over world No 9 Kodai Naraoka of Japan.

Though Shetty lost out to fellow Indian Lakshya Sen in the quarters, it was enough to earn him valuable ranking points and break into top 30 men's singles rankings for the first time in his career.

His previous best in the rankings stood at world No 30.

Shetty currently has 43,650 points accumulated from 17 tournaments.

Meanwhile, Sen solidified his position as the highest ranked Indian in men's singles as he climbed three spots to be placed world No 17 in the latest rankings.

Sen's ascent comes after his runner-up finish in Hong Kong Open, where he played a first Super 500 final since July 2024 at the Canada Open.

Satwik-Chirag climb

Elsewhere in the men's doubles rankings, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty made valuable gains and are now occupy the world No 7 spot.

Rankireddy and Shetty gained two positions, thanks to their runner-up finish at the Hong Kong Open.

The tournament marked a first final appearance in nearly 16 months for the Indian pair, who had suffered six semi-final defeats since their title win at the 2024 Thailand Open Super 500 back in May last year.

Though the title drought extended further for Rankireddy and Shetty, they slowly seem to be getting back to their best.