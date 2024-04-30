Uber Cup: China clean sweep Indian women's team in the final group tie

The young Indian women's badminton team is over powered by the top Chinese shuttlers at the final group tie of Uber Cup 2024 in Chengdu, China on Tuesday.

China took a dominating 5-0 victory over India, despite of the valient efforts from Isharani Baruah and Tanvi Sharma. On the other hand, Anmol Kharb suffered a heartbreaking ankle injury during her match against Han Yue.

Anmol came out at the third match of the tie and started well against the world no.7, Han Yue, with her traditional drop shots but then Han played some beautiful overhead shots and caught Anmol off-guard.

Anmol got flustered with this game play of the Chinese shuttler and made a quite a lot of unforced errors and dropped the first game 9-21.

But It was the second game, when Anmol caught the ankle injury while retrieving a shuttle using a slide which causes a full 90 degree twist. Hence, she forced to gave a walkover against Han Yue.

Just hoping it's not a serious injury!

Get well soon Anmol https://t.co/hN4kyMy4x2 — Navin Mittal (@Navinsports) April 30, 2024

Meanwhile, the tie started with the match between Isharani Baruah and the current Olympic champion, Chen Yufei. Chen took a comfortable straight game (12-21,10-21) victory over the young Indian despite of a good start where she was up by 6-3 in the first game.



In the women's doubles, Priya Devi and Shruti Mishra lost (13-21, 12-21) to world no.1 piaring of Chen Qien Chen and Jia Yifan while Ritika Thaker and Simran Singh suffered a easy straight-game (9-21, 10-21) defeat to world no. 3, Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning.

In the final match of the day, the young 15-year old Tanvi Sharma made her debut at Uber Cup against Asian champion and world no.8, Wang Zhi Yi.

Tanvi was very nervous hence started very badly, making a lot of errors and eventually dropped the first game 7-21. In the second game, she controlled her nerves and played a brilliant close game with her brilliant deceptive shots.

But in the final moments after 14-15, Tanvi had few very close misses on the sidelines and then Wang grabbed this opportunity to take the final game 21-16 and completed the clean sweep in the tie over India.

India, despite of losing the game, have secured their place in the quarterfinals after two wins against Canada and Singapore earlier in the tournament.

Their Quarter-final's opponent will be decided after a draw ceremony on Wednesday where they will be up against any one of the top ranked team in other three groups.