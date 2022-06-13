Led by Manasi Joshi, Indian para-shuttlers win 9 medals at Canada Para Badminton International

It was another stellar outing for the talented Indian para-badminton stars as they have bagged 9 medals from the Canada ParBadminton International that was held from 8th to 12th June in Ottawa. Out of the 9, 2 are gold medals, 1 is a silver medal and the remaining 6 are triumphs in bronze.

For Manasi Joshi, the winning streak continues as she claimed the fourth title of the year in the Women's Singles SL3 category. Having won the two Spanish Para Badminton Internationals in March and the 4th Fazza Dubai Para Badminton International 2022 in May, the 2019 World Champion remained flawless at the Ottawa tournament. En route to the gold medal, Joshi saw off fellow Indian Parul Dalsukhbhai Parmar, Frenchwoman Coraline Bergeron, Ukrainian Oksana Kozyna and Japan's Noriko Ito to bag the crown.

The other gold medal for India was won by Manisha Ramdass, who followed her Dubai victory with another one in Canada, as she defeated Tokyo 2020 Paralympic bronze medallist Akiko Sugino 27-25 21-9 in the summit clash.



Meanwhile, Tokyo gold medallist Pramod Bhagat clinched the silver medal in the Men's Singles SL3 event.

On the other hand, Nitesh Kumar (Men's Singles SL3), Parul Parmar (Women's Singles SL3), Tarun Dhillon (Men's Singles SL4), Ruthick Raghupathi (Men's Singles SU5), Ruthick Raghupathi and Manasi Joshi (Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5) and Nitesh Kumar and Tarun Dhillon (Men's Doubles SL3-SL4) claimed the bronze medal in their respective categories, taking India's total tally up to 9.