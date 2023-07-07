Canada Open: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen moves to quarter-finals

Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen moved to the quarter-finals in BWF World Tour Super 500 event being held in Calgary on Thursday night.

In men's singles, Lakshya Sen was up against qualifier Ygor Coelho of Brazil, who was coming on the back of a good win against B Sai Praneeth.

Lakshya Sen started the first game well, taking a three-point before Coelho showed some resistance and made it 13-13. But eventually, Lakshya Sen won the first game 21-15 after taking five consecutive points from the scoreline of 16-15.

In the second game, Lakshya raced to a big lead of 12-2 early in the game and eventually won the match in 31 minutes, 21-15, 21-11. Lakshya will take on Belgium's Julien Carraggi in the quarter-finals.

In women's singles, PV Sindhu advanced to the last eight after her opponent Natsuki Nidaira of Japan, gave her a walkover. She will face 2022 Indonesia Masters champion Gao Fang Jie, who played an important role in China's win at the Asia Mixed Team Championships this year.



However, In men's doubles, Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala couldn't cross the pre-quarterfinal stage, going down 9-21 11-21 to Indonesian second seed and world number 7 Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan.

A semi-final run or podium finish at Canada Open will be very important for both PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen as it will help them in collecting the crucial points for the Olympic qualification and improve rankings.