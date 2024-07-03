Canada Open 2024: Krishna-Pratheek advance to pre-quarterfinals

The Canada Open Super 500 kicked off on Tuesday with a strong showing from India's men's doubles pairing of Krishna Garaga and Sai Pratheek.

The Indian duo defeated Lap Kan Kern Pong of Canada and Larry Pong of Canada and England in straight games to advance to the pre-quarterfinals.

Krishna and Pratheek took the first game 21-19 and dominated the second 21-11 to secure their place in round two.

They will face Lin Bing-Wei and Su Ching Heng in the pre-quarters.

India will see exciting action in men's singles on Wednesday night.



Priyanshu Rajawat will run into Rasmus Gemke of Denmark, while Sankar Subramanian takes on Alex Lanier of France.

Ayush Shetty will face a tough challenge against Koki Watanabe of Japan.

Anupama Upadhyaya and Tanya Hemanth will be in action in women's singles, facing Rachael Darragh of Ireland and Jackie Dent of Canada respectively to advance in the tournament.

The mixed doubles competition promises an all-Indian affair as Tarun Kona and Sri Krishna Kudaravalli go head-to-head with Rohan Kapoor and Shivani Gadde for a spot in the next round.