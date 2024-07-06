Canada Open 2024: Priyanshu Rajawat stuns Anders Antonsen, moves to semis

In a remarkable performance, World No. 39 Priyanshu Rajawat on Friday stunned World No. 4 and top-seeded shuttler Anders Antonsen of Denmark in the Canada Open Super 500 in the quarter-finals in Calgary, Canada.

Rajawat secured a thrilling three-game victory to move to the semifinals.

Rajawat displayed early dominance by clinching the first game 21-11.



Though Antonsen fought back in the second game, winning 17-21, Rajawat held his nerve.

In a nail-biting third game, the Indian shuttler edged past Antonsen 21-19 to seal the victory.

Rajawat's next challenge comes in the form of World No. 37 Alex Lanier of France, with a spot in the final on the line.

However, India's women's doubles pair of Tressa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost in the quarterfinal.

The duo was knocked out by the lower-ranked pair of Pei Shan Hsieh and En-Tzu Hung of Chinese Taipei.

Pei and En edged past Tressa-Gayatri in a three-game (21-18, 19-21, and 21-16) battle.

This defeat highlighted the ongoing struggles of the Indian women's doubles pair, which continues to seek consistency and success on the international stage.

As the tournament progresses, the sole focus remains on Rajawat's performance which has raised hopes for a potential spot in the final of the Canada Open.