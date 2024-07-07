Canada Open 2024: Priyanshu Rajawat falls to Alex Lanier in semifinal

Emerging shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat’s dream run ended at the Canada Open Super 300 on Saturday as he lost to Alex Lanier of France in the semifinal in Calgary, Canada.

Rajawat, who had upset World No. 4 Anders Antonsen in the quarterfinal, went down to 19-year-old Lanier in straight games (21-17, 21-10).

A memorable week for Priyanshu comes to an end in semis. End of India’s campaign.



The first game was a closely contested battle, with both players matching each other point for point until the scoreboard read 16-16. However, Lanier then gained momentum, pulling ahead to secure the first game 21-17.



In the second game, Lanier dominated from the very beginning. He quickly established a lead, securing seven consecutive points in the middle of the game to extend his lead to 14-3.

Despite Rajawat’s attempts to close the gap, the deficit proved too large. Lanier continued his aggressive play and clinched the game 21-10, sealing his place in the final.

Rajawat reached the semi-final with an impressive victory over Antonsen in a thrilling three-game match on Friday.

However, the World No. 39 Indian shuttler failed to go past the challenge of World No. 37 Lanier.

Rajawat's last World Tour title remains the Orleans Masters, which he won back in 2023.

Lanier will face World No. 18 Koki Watanabe of Japan in the final on Sunday for his second men’s singles title. Lanier won the Canada Open in 2022 when he beat Takuma Obayashi in the final.