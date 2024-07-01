Canada Open 2024: Defending champion Lakshya Sen looking to regain form ahead of Paris

Defending champion Lakshya Sen will look to get back to his best at the 2024 Canada Open BWF World Tour Super 500 meet, set to begin tomorrow.

As the only Paris-bound Indian shuttler at this event, Sen hopes to end his trophy drought and go into the Paris Olympics on a high note. This would be the perfect opportunity, having won the tournament last year.

Since that triumph, he has not won a title. With a rather meek form leading up to the Olympics, Sen would no doubt be looking to put that all to rest.

The world No. 14 enters the tournament as the fourth seed and finds himself in the bottom half of the draw, which boasts big names like Japan's Kodai Naraoka, ranked 6th in the world, and Koki Watanabe, ranked 20th.

Sen will open his campaign against a qualifier.

﻿Kiran, Priyanshu, Malavika all in action



Apart from Sen, Kiran George is set to face Yushi Tanaka of Japan, and Priyanshu Rajawat is up against eighth seed Rasmus Gemke of Denmark.

The latter will be hoping to continue his good form from the US Open, where he reached the quarterfinals.

Ayush Shetty will face sixth seed Watanabe in his first match.

Krishna Prasad Ganga and Sai Pratheek K are the sole Indian doubles pair in the men's section, and they will face Lap Kan Kern Pong/Larry Pong.

In the women's section, Malavika Bansod, fresh from her successful US Open campaign, will face Julie Dawall Jakobsen of Denmark in her opening fixture.

Anupama Upadhyaya will face Rachael Darragh of Ireland, while Tanya Hemanth will take on a qualifier in their respective opening games.

Renowned doubles pairing Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand have moved into the round of 16 thanks to a bye.

They are the third seed in this tournament in the women's doubles category and will face the winners of the Natasja Anthnise/Alyssa Tirtosentono and Chloe Hoang/Eliana Zhang match.