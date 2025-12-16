BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag only Indians in action – Preview

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be the lone Indians in action as the season-ending 2025 BWF World Tour Finals get underway in Hangzhou on Wednesday.

The Indians qualified to the 2025 BWF World Tour Finals on the back of some consistent performances in the second half of the year.

They had fallen to as low as 27 in the world rankings in May before fighting back to world No 3.

Rankireddy and Shetty's biggest moment under the sun this year came when they clinched the bronze medal at the 2025 World Championships.

Despite reaching two finals, a title has eluded them – something they would like to bring to an end in Hangzhou. PV Sindhu is the only Indian to win the BWF World Tour Finals title in history.

They, however, have been drawn in a tough Group B alongside arch nemesis Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang and Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Fikri and will have their task cut out to qualify for the semi-finals.

Rankireddy and Shetty will open their campaign against Liang and Wang, the 2024 Paris Olympics silver medallist. They trail 3-7 in head to head encounters against the Chinese pair.

They have also lost their only clash against Indonesia's Alfian-Fikri, whereas their struggles against Chia-Soh are well documented.

If Rankireddy and Shetty are able to overcome these challenges and reach the final, they'll become only the fourth Indians after PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, and Jwala Gutta-V Diju to make it to the title clash of BWF World Tour Finals.

Satwik-Chirag schedule 2025 BWF World Tour Finals

17 December, 2025: Satwik-Chirag v/s Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang

18 December, 2025: Satwik-Chirag v/s Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Fikri

19 December, 2025: Satwik-Chirag v/s Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik

20 December, 2025: Semi-finals

21 December, 2025: Final

Where to Watch?

You can catch all the LIVE action from the 2025 BWF World Tour Finals on JioHotstar.