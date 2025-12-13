BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag drawn in 'Group of Death' with multiple Olympic Medalists

India’s men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have been drawn in Group B for 2025 BWF World Tour Finals, scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China, from December 17-21.

The top eight players or pairs of the season in each category, based on performances across the World Tour calendar, have qualified for this season's finale.

Satwik-Chirag, the World No. 3 pair, have drawn alongside Olympic medalists Malaysia’s Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, China’s Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang.

Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Shohibul Fikri are the fourth pair in Group B.

The former World no 1 pair are the only Indians in the season finale.

Despite several deep runs, the year was a challenging one for the Indian pair as they went title-less. SatChi returned to form following an injury layoff.

The season has panned out positively for the Indian pair since their return from an injury break. Satwiksairaj and Chirag clinched a bronze medal at the World Championships and finished runners-up at both the Hong Kong Open and the China Masters.

They dug deep and reached the semifinals at the Malaysia Open, India Open, Singapore Open, China Open, and Denmark Open, highlighting their consistent presence at the highest level.

HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2025 Draw

Group A

Kim Won Ho/Seo Seung Jae [1]

Man Wei Chong/Kai Wun Tee [4]

Sabar Karyaman Gutama/Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani [5]

Chiu Hsiang Chieh/Wang Chi-Lin [7]

Group B

Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik [2]

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty [3]

Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang [6]

Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Shohibul Fikri [8]