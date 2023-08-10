BWF World Tour Finals 2023 set to take place in Hangzhou

The season-ending BWF World Tour Finals will take place in Hangzhou, China, on December 13-17, the Badminton World Federation announced.



Hangzhou, the host of the 19th Asian Games, starting on September 23, will also play a host to the prestigious World Tour Finals, offering the highest prize money to the participants at $2,000,000, till 2026.

“It is with great excitement to confirm Hangzhou, China as the host of our flagship HSBC BWF World Tour Finals for this cycle,” BWF secretary general Thomas Lund said.

“Badminton is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world with all-time high participation and fan numbers and Hangzhou with its superb sporting infrastructure and experience in staging elite international events is an ideal host for our finals," he added.

BWF World Tour finals accommodate only the top eight players and pairs in each category, fighting it out for the top prize.

Last year, Viktor Axelsen and Akanae Yamaguchi won the men's and women's singles titles. Liu Yu Chen and Ou Xuan Yi, Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan, Zheng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiong won the men's, women's and mixed doubles titles at the World Tour Finals 2022.

Among the Indian players, PV Sindhu is the lone shuttler to win the BWF World Tour Finals in 2018 when she defeated Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the summit clash.

Earlier, this year, BWF unveiled a 31-event new World Tour calendar, with more Super 1000, Super 750, and Super 500 tournaments, bringing greater prize money opportunities for players.

